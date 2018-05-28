Academic Minute
Juveniles and the Prison System

Solitary confinement has wide-ranging effects on young adults. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Emily Restivo examines these effects. Restivo is an associate professor of behavioral sciences at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top