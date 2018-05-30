Academic Minute
Female Runners and Metabolism

Eat less and exercise more? In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Joanne Donoghue looks into a specific case where this may hurt some athletes. Donoghue is an assistant professor of osteopathic manual medicine at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

