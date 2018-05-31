Academic Minute
Biometrics and Mobile Device Security

Increased security for smartphones is hard to come by without consequences for users. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Kiran Balagani describes these challenges. Balagani is an assistant professor of computer science at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

