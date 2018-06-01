Academic Minute
Social Media and Student Satisfaction

To understand the use of social media by students, look at the motivation behind it. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Melanie Austin explains why some use can have a positive benefit. Austin is an assistant professor of occupational therapy at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

