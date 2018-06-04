Academic Minute
Making U.S. Hospitals More Affordable

How do we make health care more affordable? In today's Academic Minute, Widener University's Michael D. Rosko discusses more efficient hospitals as an avenue to lower costs. Rosko is a professor in Widener's School of Business Administration. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

 

