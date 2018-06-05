Academic Minute
Open Textbooks

Should textbooks go digital? In today's Academic Minute, part one of our series on the cost of textbooks, the University of Northwestern St. Paul's Tanya Grosz explores how open textbooks can help students make their dollar go further. Grosz is an assistant professor of English at Northwestern St. Paul. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

