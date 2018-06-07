Academic Minute
Flipped Learning

There may be a better way to use class time. In today's Academic Minute, Bay Path University's Thomas Mennella discusses flipped learning. Mennella is an associate professor of biology at Bay Path. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

