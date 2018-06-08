The Pulse
The Pulse: Maria Andersen of Coursetune

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Maria Andersen, CEO and co-founder of Coursetune.

In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of the Pulse, Andersen discusses Coursetune's curriculum design platform, describing it among other things as an "AutoCAD" for learning.

