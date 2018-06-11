Academic Minute
Research Aboard the International Space Station

How do we advance the field of biology? Look to space. In today's Academic Minute, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Amir Hirsa examines why the International Space Station is a fertile ground for experiments. Hirsa is a professor of mechanical, aeronautical and nuclear engineering at RPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

