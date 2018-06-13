Academic Minute
Safeguarding Personal Data on Our Phones

The misuse of smartphone data is becoming better known by the day. In today's Academic Minute, Baldwin Wallace University's Brian Krupp explores a new tool to help keep our privacy while browsing. Krupp is an assistant professor in Baldwin Wallace's mathematics and computer science department. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

