Academic Minute
Immigration and Higher Education

Foreign-born students have additional challenges at academic institutions. In today's Academic Minute, Goodwin College's Lisa Wisniewski discusses the Polish immigrant communities in the Northeast. Wisniewski is an assistant professor of sociology at Goodwin. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top