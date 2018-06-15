Academic Minute
Innovation in Large Organizations

How can large companies excel at innovation? In today's Academic Minute, the University of San Diego's Priya Kannan-Narasimhan determines the key may be looking at what they’re already succeeding in and doing it differently. Kannan-Narasimhan is an associate professor of management at San Diego. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top