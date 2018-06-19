Academic Minute
Childcare Costs in the U.S.

Childcare in the U.S. can cost more than college tuition. In today's Academic Minute, American University's Taryn Morrissey explores how to make childcare affordable. Morrissey is an associate professor in the school of public affairs at American. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

