Academic Minute
Canine Life Spans and Size

Small dogs outlive bigger dogs; why? In today's Academic Minute, Colgate University's Ana Jimenez explores this question. Jimenez is an assistant professor of biology at Colgate. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top