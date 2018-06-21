Academic Minute
Slavery and the British Empire

Slavery was profitable for many enslavers. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY New Paltz's Lou Roper delves into how the British Empire used slavery to fuel its expansion in the 17th century. Roper is a professor of history at the State University of New York at New Paltz. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

