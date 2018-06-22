Academic Minute
Women's Participation in Football Leagues

We’ve always heard that football is a masculine sport. In today's Academic Minute, Ohio Northern University's Russ Crawford says women also play the game, and their numbers are increasing. Crawford is a professor of history at Ohio Northern. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

