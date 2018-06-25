Academic Minute
More Activity During Recess

Kids love recess. Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Missouri Week, Steve Ball describes how to ensure kids use recess to get their allotted amount of daily exercise. Ball is a professor of nutrition and exercise physiology at Missouri. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

