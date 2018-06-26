Academic Minute
Mental Health Support for Students

We need a better way to determine which students need mental health screenings. Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Missouri Week, Melissa Maras delves into a possible solution. Maras is a researcher in Missouri's college of education. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

