Academic Minute
The Colorful Lives of the Phoenicians

Excavation is telling us new stories about an old civilization. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Missouri week, Benton Kidd explores the colorful lives of the Phoenicians. Kidd is a researcher and associate curator of ancient art at Missouri. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

