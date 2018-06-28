Academic Minute
ACL Surgeries

A new technique to treat ACL injuries may be on the way. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Missouri week, James Cook describes this new technique and how it could lead to a more active lifestyle for those with repaired ACLs in their knees. Cook is a professor in orthopedic surgery at Missouri's School of Medicine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top