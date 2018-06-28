The Pulse
The Pulse: Alastair Adam of FlatWorld

This month's edition of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Alastair Adam, co-CEO of FlatWorld, a digital textbook publisher. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Adam discusses how professors are using FlatWorld's books, the company's titles and pricing, and other topics.

Audio icon Download Episode (49.62 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top