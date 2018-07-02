Academic Minute
Economic Vitality and the Arts

The arts are the first to take any budgetary hit, but should they? In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Polytechnic Institute's Robert Edgell examines how the arts can help communities with more than just entertainment. Edgell is an associate professor of technology management at SUNY Poly, part of the State University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top