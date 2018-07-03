Academic Minute
Avoiding Intelligence Blind Spots

There has been a lot of chaos in the U.S. government under the current administration. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Ulster's Ray Raymond discusses how the country can avoid pitfalls in future intelligence decisions. Raymond is a professor of government and history at the State University of New York Ulster. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

