Academic Minute
The Last of the Italian Grizzlies

Another powerful empire might be falling right outside Rome. In today's Academic Minute, Stony Brook University's Roger Thompson discusses bears in the Appenine Mountains whose population is dwindling due to changing times. Thompson is an associate professor of writing and rhetoric at Stony Brook, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

