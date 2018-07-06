Academic Minute
Geoengineering

What’s the best way to cool the warming Earth? In today's Academic Minute, Rutgers University's Alan Robock looks into the possibilities. Robock is a professor of climate science in Rutgers's department of environmental sciences. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

