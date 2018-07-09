Academic Minute
Why We Stink at Fact-Checking

Got your facts straight? In today's Academic Minute, Vanderbilt University's Lisa Fazio discusses how our fact-checking may not be as good as we think. Fazio is an assistant professor of psychology and human development at Vanderbilt. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top