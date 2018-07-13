Academic Minute
Digging for History in Rome

How do we uncover unheard voices from the past in a thriving modern city? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Dayton's Dorion Borbonus looks into the long past of Rome to find out. Borbonus is an associate professor of history at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

