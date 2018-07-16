Academic Minute
Wealth Shock

Losing your wealth can have devastating consequences. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Michigan's Carlos Mendes de Leon examines wealth shock and its effects on your health. Mendes de Leon is a professor of epidemiology at Michigan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

