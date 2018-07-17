Academic Minute
Informal Caregivers

Caregivers for hospice patients also need some help. In today's Academic Minute, Villanova University's Meredith MacKenzie Greenle details how we can care for the caregivers. MacKenzie Greenle is an assistant professor at Villanova's M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

