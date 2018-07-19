Academic Minute
Do Parents Have a Favorite Child?

Do parents have a favorite child? In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Oneonta's Lambrianos Nikiforidis explains how bias for the same sex may be what drives this decision. Nikiforidis is an assistant professor of marketing at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

