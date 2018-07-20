Academic Minute
Teen Energy Drink Use

Energy drinks are everywhere today. In today's Academic Minute, Chapman University's Sean Nordt looks into the effect these drinks have on the teens who consume them regularly. Nordt is associate dean of academic affairs and the Gavin Herbert Endowed Professor of Pharmacy at Chapman. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

