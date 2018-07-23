Academic Minute
The Large Hadron Collider and the Future of Physics

Could a new understanding of our universe be on the way? In today's Academic Minute, part of Siena College Week, Matt Bellis determines how the Large Hadron Collider could bring about a fundamental change to physics overnight. Bellis is an assistant professor of physics at Siena. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top