The Txoko as a Model for the Slow Food Movement

Slow down at your next meal. In today's Academic Minute, part of Siena College Week, Marcela Garces examines how another culture enjoys their meals differently than our fast food culture does. Garces is an associate professor of Spanish at Siena. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

