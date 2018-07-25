Academic Minute
Thanatechnology

Grief isn’t always private in the age of social media. In today's Academic Minute, part of Siena College Week, Carla J. Sofka explores how grieving has changed in a connected world. Sofka is a professor of social work at Siena. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

