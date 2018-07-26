Academic Minute
Public Attitudes Toward Transgender Rights

Could unfamiliarity with transgender people be driving negative attitudes in the U.S.? In today's Academic Minute, part of Siena College Week, Daniel Lewis examines this question. Lewis is an associate professor of political science at Siena. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

