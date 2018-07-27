Academic Minute
Future of Data Science Jobs

Not enough graduates have data science and analysis skill sets. In today's Academic Minute, part of Siena College Week, Chester H. Brearey discusses why colleges need to help fill this gap. Brearey is an associate professor of accounting at Siena. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

