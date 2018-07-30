Academic Minute
Human Rights and U.S. Foreign Policy

Have human rights helped shape U.S. foreign policy in the past? In today's Academic Minute, part of American University Week, Sarah B. Snyder looks into this question. Snyder is an associate professor in the school of international service at American. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

