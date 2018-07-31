Academic Minute
Crowdfunding

Need money for a project? Ask the crowd. In today's Academic Minute, part of American University Week, Krista Tuomi discusses the pitfalls of relying on crowdfunding for cash. Tuomi is an assistant professor at American's school of international service. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

