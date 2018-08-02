Academic Minute
We Have Protested -- Now What?

Protesting is a way to get your voice heard. In today's Academic Minute, part of American University Week, Anna Amirkhanyan discusses what to do after the protest ends. Amirkhanyan is an associate professor in American's department of public administration and policy. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top