Academic Minute
The Continuing Relevance of Howard Thurman

Who was Howard Thurman? In today's Academic Minute, Emory University's David B. Gowler discusses Thurman’s influence beyond being an influence to Martin Luther King Jr. Gowler is
the Dr. Lovick Pierce and Bishop George F. Pierce Chair of Religion at Emory's Oxford College. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top