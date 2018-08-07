Academic Minute
Security and Protectionism

Our security measures may lead to insecurity for others. In today's Academic Minute, Ray Raymond of the State University of New York at Ulster examines how protectionism at home may lead to bigger troubles abroad. Raymond is a professor of government and history at SUNY Ulster. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

