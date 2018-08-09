Academic Minute
Plot Twists

No spoilers please! In today's Academic Minute, Case Western Reserve University's Vera Tobin examines how being fooled by a story can lead to great joy. Tobin is an assistant professor of cognitive science at Case Western. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top