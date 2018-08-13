Academic Minute
Perceptions of Risk and Sea-Level Rise

Rising sea levels are already affecting communities. In today's Academic Minute, part of Washington College Week, Aaron Lampman examines why coastal residents don’t accept this fact. Lampman is chair and associate professor in Washington's department of anthropology. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top