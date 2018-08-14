Academic Minute
The Evolving Role of Women in Politics

Women’s political participation is on the rise. In today's Academic Minute, part of Washington College Week, Melissa Deckman discusses how younger generations are changing gender norms in politics. Deckman is a professor of political science at Washington College. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top