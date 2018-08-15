Academic Minute
Reinventing Food Systems by Incorporating Our Dietary Past

Did we eat healthier millions of years ago? In today's Academic Minute, part of Washington College Week, Bill Schindler discusses why today’s dietary culture is out of whack with our bodies’ needs. Schindler is an associate professor of anthropology at Washington College. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top