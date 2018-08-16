Academic Minute
Using GIS to Help Victims of Domestic Violence

Helping domestic violence victims in isolated areas can be hard. In today's Academic Minute, part of Washington College Week, Rachel Durso describes using data points to bring help to areas that need it. Durso is an assistant professor of sociology at Washington College. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

