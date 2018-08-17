Academic Minute
Field Sparrows

What determines the success or failure of a bird’s nest? In today's Academic Minute, part of Washington College Week, Jennie Carr discusses her research on this topic. Carr is an assistant professor of biology at Washington College. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top