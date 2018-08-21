Academic Minute
Dams Drive Risk of Fish Extinction in U.S.

Population changes across the country can lead to extinction of native species. In today's Academic Minute, Florida International University's John Kominoski describes how building dams in the growing Southwestern U.S. can be harmful for fish populations. Kominoski is an associate professor in the department of biological sciences at FIU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

