Academic Minute
Magna Graecia

What a society made can tell us a lot about them. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY New Paltz's Keely Heuer explores the ceramics of ancient Greeks. Heuer is an assistant professor of art history at New Paltz, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top