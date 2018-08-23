Academic Minute
Patience Across Cultures

The meaning of patience is not consistent across cultures. In today's Academic Minute, the University of North Florida's C. Dominik Güss discusses how different European countries vary in this regard. Güss is a professor of psychology at North Florida. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top